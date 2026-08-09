Lucas Digne's move from Aston Villa to reigning European champions PSG has been confirmed.

The now 33-year-old joined Aston Villa from Everton back in January 2022 and went on to make 184 appearances across all competitions for the club.

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Digne has now returned to PSG, the club he spent two seasons at from 2013-2015, signing a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

It’s understood that Luis Enrique’s side activated an £8.5 million clause in his Aston Villa contract to secure his services.

"I am very honoured to be returning to Paris St-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than ten years ago," Digne told the club's website.

"I am particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years."