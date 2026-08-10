John Obi Mikel admits he's in awe of Man Utd's Tielemans deal: £35m? That’s a f*cking steal

John Obi Mikel has opened up on Youri Tielemans and his summer switch to Manchester United.

United confirmed the signing of Tielemans for about £35M on a five-year deal, with the midfielder stating he wants to “push for the biggest trophies” under manager Michael Carrick.

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The former Aston Villa star impressed on his United debut in United's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, playing just 26 minutes alongside captain Bruno Fernandes.

Last season Tielemans helped Villa to the Europa League trophy and he has played a huge role in successes for both the Villans and Leicester City where he won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel praised such a signing which he says is an absolute steal for a player who could transfer United’s midfield next season.

"For me, it’s Youri Tielemans. Honestly, how the f*ck did Manchester United get him for £35m? That’s a f*cking steal. I watched him before and during the World Cup, and you can see that this is a player."

"Obviously, we all know how Tielemans plays, he can play as a six, an eight or a ten and when you have a player that can play anywhere, it gives you the variety to change the way you want to play. Tielemans is that guy. He scores goals, he’s dangerous from set pieces, he’s brilliant on the ball, and he rarely gives it away.

"The only thing people can say is that he’s not the quickest, but he reads the game so well. He is very intelligent with and without the ball. When I look at all the midfielders that have transferred to different clubs (this summer), the best one is Tielemans."

Last season he contributed seven assists for Villa whilst also breaking the most defensive lines per 100 passes in the Premier League of any midfielder or attacker.

Villa have lost a gem in their side and it is now down to Carrick to allow him to shine at United who are considered title challengers heading into the new campaign.