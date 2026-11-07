Mathys Tel pulled off injured for Tottenham in controversial red card challenge

Tottenham clashed with Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as Mathys Tel was forced to leave the pitch.

After enduring a six-game winless start to the Premier League, Spurs entered the Leeds clash on the back of three consecutive victories against Coventry, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

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The North London side were full of confidence heading into the tie, which saw Tel unable to continue after being on the end of a controversial stamp by Leeds defender Jayden Bogle.

After a VAR review, Bogle did not receive a red card, much to the disappointment of Tottenham fans who were calling for him to be sent off as his studs caught Tel's ankle.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre read: “The referee’s call of no red card to Bogle for the challenge on Tel was checked and confirmed by VAR.

“The VAR said: ‘I’m confirming the on-field decision of no red card. There’s a lack of speed going into the challenge and he’s stepping into the tackle. Confirming a reckless challenge’.”

Tel was replaced by Dominic Solanke in the 43rd minute, the striker who was dropped after Spurs beat Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi was furious with the decision not to send Bogle off. The Italian was shown a yellow card just minutes after the second half began, as his antics on the touchline became too much for the referee.

An injury update on Tel should come after the clash as De Zerbi hopes the 21-year-old hasn't suffered anything serious before the international break.