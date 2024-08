Mather signs new Man Utd contract

Sam Mather has signed a new deal with Manchester United.

The young midfielder has signed a new, long-term contract for an undisclosed length. Mather's previous deal was due to expire in 2025.

Reports suggest the new deal runs to 2027 with an option for another year.

The 19 year-old is an FA Youth Cup winner and spent time on-loan with Rochdale last season.

Mather was also part of United's tour of the US this past preseason.