Mateus Mane signs first pro contract with Wolves: It’s a dream come true!

Mateus Mane has signed his first professional contract with Wolves as he looks ahead to the future.

The talented young forward has been called up for both England and Portugal in the past as both countries fight for the teenager which is a great sign for Wolves who have tied him down to his first deal. Reports state that Mane turned down interest from other Premier League clubs and stuck with the side earlier who signed him earlier this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on his new deal, Mane said it’s a dream come true after such much hard work over the past few years.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me, my family, my friends – everyone. I’ve been working the whole time for this and now it’s happened, I’m really proud of myself and I’m really happy.

“A lot of work has gone into getting to this stage, because I came from a non-league club and to get a professional contract at a Premier League club, it’s a dream come true.

“But now it’s happened, I’ve just got to keep working and keep working to try and get that next contract and become a better player every day.”

Mane certainly has a bright future ahead of him scoring two goals and offering two assists in three appearances in the U18 Premier League, Wolves will be delighted to extend his time at the club as he continues to grow as a player.