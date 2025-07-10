DONE DEAL: Alverca sign Wolves winger Chiquinho

Wolves have announced the departure of Chiquinho for Portugal's Alverca.

The 25 year-old moves to Alverca for an undisclosed fee and has penned a contract to 2028.

Chiquinho joined Wolves in 2022 from Estoril for a fee of €3.5m.

He made 11 senior appearances for Wolves and spent time away on-loan with Stoke City, Famalicao and Real Mallorca.

Chiquinho's time at Molineux was blighted by a knee injury suffered in the preseason of the 2022/23 campaign.