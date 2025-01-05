Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
3 talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Chelsea boss Maresca happy with Acheampong debut in Palace draw

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca happy with Acheampong debut in Palace draw
Chelsea boss Maresca happy with Acheampong debut in Palace drawAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with Josh Acheampong's performance after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The youngster was handed a full Premier League debut on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca explained: "All the players, for me, were good today but if I had to decide for one, I think for sure, Josh was our best player because of his age, it was his first game. Josh, for me, can be a top player for this club but he needs the right path, the right moment; for young players, you need to decide which moment.

"We decided today because we think he showed that he was ready. Today, I think he showed how good he is. Because of his age, he needs to slow down, work hard and take his next chance.

"Even if we don't decide to buy players or sell players because Josh has shown he is good. We already knew Josh was good enough. Probably with Wes (Fofana) and Benoit (Badiashile) injuries, we will see if something is going to happen."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAcheampong JoshChelseaCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca disappointed with finishing after Palace draw
Palace boss Glasner hails home support after Chelsea draw
Crystal Palace defender Lacroix: Chelsea point deserved