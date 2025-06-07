Mateta and Palace close to reaching terms over new deal

Crystal Palace have opened talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta about a new deal.

The French striker has been linked with a big club move away this summer.

But BBC Sport says both parties are now exploring the prospect of Mateta extending his stay at Selhurst Park.

Mateta's current deal runs to 2027 and negotiations are now said to be at an advanced stage.

He scored 17 goals for Palace last season, despite missing major part of the season due to a head injury suffered in an ugly clash in the FA Cup tie against Millwall.