Mateta and Edouard seek Palace contract talks

Jean-Philippe Mateta is seeking new contract talks with Crystal Palace.

The striker is currently starring with France at the Paris Olympics and is interesting Napoli and PSG.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Sun says Mateta is willing to stay with Palace if they agree to a pay-rise.

He scored 16 goals for the Eagles last season.

Strike-partner Odsonne Edouard is also seeking new contract talks with Palace this month.