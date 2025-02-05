Match analyst set to leave Man Utd to join Solskjaer at Besiktas

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Match analyst Tom Green is leaving Manchester United to reunite with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Besiktas, per Turkish reporter Sercan Dikme.

Green, who spent eight years at Old Trafford, reportedly flew to Istanbul on Tuesday to finalize the move.

He initially joined United under Jose Mourinho and later worked with Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and Erik ten Hag.

Before arriving at United, Green gained experience with Stoke City, Derby County, and Burton Albion.

His departure is one of several backroom changes since Ruben Amorim took charge in November.

Solskjaer recently confirmed he is restructuring Besiktas’ scouting network after finding it in poor condition.

