Mason Mount feeling 'brilliant' and ready for fresh Man United role in 2026/27

Mason Mount is hoping 2026/27 can be a positive for his Manchester United career after an injury disrupted three years at Old Trafford.

Mount has only managed 72 appearances across all competitions at United, but the 27-year-old enjoyed a solid end to the 2025/26 campaign, and a full preseason this summer.

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He took the captain's armband for half of United's 5-0 preseason win over Rosenborg in Norway and Mount now feels the direction is changing for him.

"I think I'm definitely one of the leaders in this team. You have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal. I always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the pitch.

"I feel brilliant, really, really good. I finished last season well, playing a few games and being involved.

"Building up over these last couple of weeks, I feel really strong and ready to go. I know we've got a few games left and a few more weeks to really work on things."

Next up for United is a preseason clash with Atletico Madrid on August 1 in Stockholm.