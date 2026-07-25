Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing wantaway Man United goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Bristol City, impressing with 12 clean sheets and 54 goals conceded in his 41 games.

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Currently away with Michael Carrick’s side for their pre-season, Vitek has openly admitted to wanted to leave Man United in search of regular football this summer.

Speaking after their 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in Finland, he said: "I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen.

"At the moment, I am still here, but we will see," he added. "I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete.”

According to Sky Sports, he may get his wish with Championship Middlesbrough, Carrick’s former side, interested.

It’s understood that Vitek is one of several options currently been considered by Middlesbrough as they seek to build on their play-off final defeat.