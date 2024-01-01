Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Martinez reveals nickname for new Man Utd teammate Ugarte

Martinez nicknames Ugarte “the octopus” in recent Instagram post
Martinez nicknames Ugarte “the octopus” in recent Instagram postAction Plus
Manchester United center half Lisandro Martinez has nicknamed new signing Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan has come into the club from Paris Saint-Germain with a tough tackling reputation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, Martinez referred to Ugarte as “the octopus” in a social media post over the weekend.

The latter made his United debut off the bench in a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Martinez played the full 90 minutes in the contest, helping the team to claim a clean sheet.

On Instagram, Ugarte posted post-game: "This journey has started. Thanks to all the fans for the incredible support. Let's go!"

Martinez replied in Spanish, writing: "El pulpo," which translates to 'The octopus'.

Mentions
Martinez LisandroUgarte ManuelManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We definitely need Casemiro
Ugarte admits nerves waiting for Man Utd move
Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut