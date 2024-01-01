Martinez reveals nickname for new Man Utd teammate Ugarte

Manchester United center half Lisandro Martinez has nicknamed new signing Manuel Ugarte.
The Uruguayan has come into the club from Paris Saint-Germain with a tough tackling reputation.
As a result, Martinez referred to Ugarte as “the octopus” in a social media post over the weekend.
The latter made his United debut off the bench in a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.
Martinez played the full 90 minutes in the contest, helping the team to claim a clean sheet.
On Instagram, Ugarte posted post-game: "This journey has started. Thanks to all the fans for the incredible support. Let's go!"
Martinez replied in Spanish, writing: "El pulpo," which translates to 'The octopus'.