Martinez on ambitions at Villa under Emery: "My goal is always to win the league"

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez believes they need to push up to contend for league titles.

The Argentine is an ambitious player, despite having already won the World Cup and two Copa Americas.

He wants club honors and believes that Villa can win the Premier League, even after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

"You have to take points whenever you can, but well, we lost to Tottenham and Liverpool away so it’s not the end of the world either," said the Argentina international post-game.

"Now we have games at home and we have to get the points.

“I didn’t sign up to be top five or six, that’s for losers. I want to be at the top of everything, my goal is always to win the league. Thinking about being among the top seven is for a loser."

Martinez added to Argentina news outlet Telemundo Deportes: “These are moments that happen, we lost two games in a competition, we changed 11 players in the Carabao Cup and then what happened in the Champions League, where we made six changes.

“In the end we have to give everyone minutes, we had to sell players to bring in new ones so it is a team that is in a process.

“Things are played from the first game, not just in February and March when things are defined."