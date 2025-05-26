Aston Villa target €40m Emi Martinez replacement

Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as a potential replacement for Emi Martinez who is set to leave.

The 32-year-old has seemingly played his last game for Aston Villa and has been linked with a move to Man United this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martinez arguably cost Aston Villa Champions League qualification this season with a reckless red card in the 2-0 defeat to United on the final day of the season.

Now, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Villa are preparing for life without the World Cup winner and are interested in Chevalier, 23.

It’s understood that Villa sporting director Monchi is already in talks with the French club and the player’s camp over a potential €40 million move.

Chevalier is one of France’s best young prospects and interest is said to be high with Chelsea also keeping tabs on the shot stopper.