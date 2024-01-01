Martinelli says Arsenal ready for Liverpool challenge

Young winger Gabriel Martinelli has insisted Arsenal are prepared to take on Liverpool.

The two giants meet in the Premier League after the international break comes to an end.

Both sides are hoping to win the league title and know this contest may well decide which of them challenges Manchester City all the way.

“We can’t wait to play these games and we’ll be ready for them," the Brazilian said after the 3-1 win at Southampton.

“Yeah I mean we have to understand the rotation,” he added about not always starting.

“Really happy for (Raheem) Sterling who played there today. I was ready to come as well and really happy with the goal.”

He added: "I mean, no one wants to be on the bench. I want to play, I don’t mind being on the bench but I’m happy to help the team and be there for the boys as well.”