Martinelli: Arsenal have high hopes for Nwaneri

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli says Ethan Nwaneri will be one to watch next season.

The teen made his Gunners debut as a 15 year-old last year and is expected to be part of the senior squad next season.

Speaking with AS, Martinelli said: "The club is very happy with the progress of the youngsters coming up from the Academy.

"We try to give them all the help we can to make them feel comfortable. Everyone knows how difficult it is to get into the first team, to be a professional. 

"They have to take advantage of the opportunity, but also stay calm. 

"Ethan is a very quality boy. The club has a lot of faith in him and they hope that he will be the one who can help us the most in the future."

