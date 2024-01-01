Tribal Football
Martinelli: Arteta and Edu will find right Arsenal signings

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has spoken about his trust in Mikel Arteta and Edu.

The Brazilian is likely to face competition in the form of a new forward in the 2024/2025 season.

While manager Arteta does want to add a striker, Martinelli told AS he has no concerns about his gametime.

He said: “The people who play at Arsenal are very good.

“The club has to have the best players to have a chance of being champions. 

“We have an outstanding team, with many players of incredible quality.

“The ones who define the issue of signings are Edu Gaspar and Arteta. It depends on them. 

“We have to work on the field and leave that part of the signings to them.”

