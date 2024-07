Martinelli: Time for Arsenal to win trophies

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli says they'll go for everything next season.

The Gunners finished the Premier League season runners up behind Manchester City.

Martinelli told AS: "We have a very young team with great potential. We will undoubtedly grow even more.

"We are going to fight for all the titles: the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup...

"People have great faith in our work. Now we must focus on winning titles."