Van Dijk: Liverpool captain joins elite Dutch Premier League group

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has become the fourth Dutch player to reach 300 Premier League appearances.

The centre-back reached this impressive milestone by featuring in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

George Boateng (384), Dennis Bergkamp (315), and Edwin van der Sar (313) hold the top three spots, and Virgil van Dijk is on course to surpass the marks set by Arsenal legend Bergkamp and Manchester United goalkeeping great van der Sar.

A quick double from Gakpo and Diaz put Liverpool ahead, but Martinelli and Merino’s equaliser leveled it for Arsenal with Martin Merino getting sent off.