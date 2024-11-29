Martin set to cancel Cornet's loan at Southampton if fitness situation does not improve

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed that the club would want to cancel Maxwel Cornet's loan to free up a valuable spot in the team if his fitness situation does not improve.

The 28-year-old joined Martin’s side in a season-long loan deal on deadline day but has made just two Premier League appearances so far this season. Cornet has played just 70 minutes in the league due to fitness issues as well as a number of poor performances in his limited amount of starts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cornet occupies a valuable slot whilst on loan from West Ham United and Southampton are reportedly looking to terminate the loan to replace him with another player more worthy of first-team football. Martin opened up about the situation and has given the Frenchman a month to impress him.

"I think it would just depend on what happens in the next month really, he's been injured but he's trained in the last couple of days.

"I don't think he's quite ready to be in the squad but we'll assess it moving forward but he's coming to play so I don't think he'll be happy at not playing.

"Ideally, it would work out for everyone we sign that everyone plays and it looks good on them and on us and it's good for them and good for us.

"It doesn't always work out like that so we'll just have to wait and see I think, we'll assess it over the next three or four weeks.

"How much he plays in between that time will dictate I'm sure what happens in January so yeah we'll have to wait and see, we'll have to wait and see."

If Martin does decide to end the loan their must be a mutual agreement between Southampton and West Ham or Cornet will stay at the club.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play