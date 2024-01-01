Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest

Martin says Southampton will "definitely highlight" the wing this summer window

Martin says Southampton will "definitely highlight" the wing this summer window
Martin says Southampton will "definitely highlight" the wing this summer window
Martin says Southampton will "definitely highlight" the wing this summer windowAction Plus
Southampton boss Russell Martin insisted that his team need to sign a new winger.

The Saints have been struggling in preseason after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martin, who has been dissatisfied with their displays of late, admits to having worries about their attacking firepower.

He only has three wingers at the club at present in Sam Edozie, Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "We've got Sam Edozie and Sam Amo-Ameyaw in the building at the minute.

"We are still trying to get Kamaldeen up to speed with minutes. 

“So, yeah, I think it is pretty evident and obvious that it is an area we will definitely highlight."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartin RussellAmo-Ameyaw SamuelEdozie SamuelSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Martin on where Southampton need to strengthen
Dibling says Southampton manager Martin has faith in the youngster as he prepares for next season
Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes