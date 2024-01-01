Martin says Southampton will "definitely highlight" the wing this summer window

Southampton boss Russell Martin insisted that his team need to sign a new winger.

The Saints have been struggling in preseason after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Martin, who has been dissatisfied with their displays of late, admits to having worries about their attacking firepower.

He only has three wingers at the club at present in Sam Edozie, Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "We've got Sam Edozie and Sam Amo-Ameyaw in the building at the minute.

"We are still trying to get Kamaldeen up to speed with minutes.

“So, yeah, I think it is pretty evident and obvious that it is an area we will definitely highlight."