Martin says Fraser and Cornet will be "really important players" for Southampton

Southampton head coach Russell Martin has spoken about the deadline day signings of attackers Ryan Fraser and Maxwel Cornet.

The newly promoted Premier League club pushed to boost their squad before the transfer window slammed shut.

Now that they have secured 30-year-old Fraser and 27-year-old Cornet, Martin will be hoping the goals will flow.

"They give us experience in the Premier League, for one, which we don't have a huge amount of," he told the Daily Echo.

"They give us moments that can change a game. They give us flexibility as well on the top line, which will be really nice.

"They're going to be really, really important players for us. We will work with the squad in the best way we can. We have a big squad.”