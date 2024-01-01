Martin says Bella-Kotchap was never considered for Carabao Cup team

Southampton manager Russell Martin has dismissed the credentials of defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The Saints boss was asked why he had not selected the defender for their Carabao Cup clash with Everton.

After winning the game on penalties, Martin admitted that the defender being out of the squad meant he was not under consideration for selection.

He told reporters: “Well I obviously didn't because he's not in the squad. I just answered the same in another interview. It's never personal.

“I'm paid to do the best job I can for Southampton Football Club. And if it doesn't go very well I will lose my job. So I then pick a team that I think is best to win.

“I pick a squad that I think is the best to win. And it really is that simple. So there's no personal fallout.

“We had honest conversations before the transfer window closed and after the transfer window closed. It's not ideal for him.

“We had a couple of moves fall through and now he trains with the rest of them. He trains really well. The same as Paul, the same as the other guys.

“Ronnie Edwards has not been in the squad. He's been really frustrated. Ryan Manning has been left at home and played 40 odd games for us last year.

“It's not easy to do that. We could talk about all of them guys but I feel like when we're here we should be talking about the guys that are here. And it really is that.

“It's about who I feel is best for the team and who I trust the most to put in a performance on the pitch and help the group. Tonight I decided that it wasn't those guys.