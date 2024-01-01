Southampton boss Martin serious about Carabao Cup

Southampton manager Russell Martin is going to name a strong team in midweek.

The Saints are battling relegation in the Premier League after four losses from their first four games.

But now they get to take on fellow top flight strugglers Everton in the Carabao Cup.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "It's the next game so it's the most important one now but there will be changes.

"There will be players who need to stake a claim for their place in the team because we haven't won at the weekend, albeit there's so many positives.

"Then there will be some players we need to build on today, grow and try to improve on their performance and learn again in our way of doing things.

"I'm quite excited about it actually. I think it's a tough fixture for a cup game and going away but I think it'll be a really good one."