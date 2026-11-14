New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is set for a busy January transfer window.

The Argentinian will land in Manchester in the coming days, after agreeing a deal to leave his post in charge of the USMNT, and his link at Old Trafford runs until June 2029.

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Michael Carrick was given a sizeable budget for players over the summer and Pochettino will be backed to bring in new players at the first available chance.

As part of his overhaul, the former Tottenham star is aiming to bring in a new creative force, and that could be Como's Nico Paz.

Como have secured Nico Paz for another season after reaching a formal agreement with Real Madrid to extend his stay in Italy for the 2026–27 campaign.

Pochettino's fellow Argentine has flourished at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia under Cesc Fabregas and the Italian side are not actively looking to sell such a vital player.

The club have also bolstered their hold on his future, after an updated agreement on the 21-year-old, which includes a £67 million buy back clause for Los Blancos.