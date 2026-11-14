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Liverpool send scouts to watch German defensive prospect

Liverpool send scouts to watch German defensive prospect
Liverpool send scouts to watch German defensive prospectREUTERS

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Stuttgart's young defensive prospect Finn Jeltsch.

With the future of captain Virgil van Dijk currently uncertain, it’s been reported that Liverpool are prepared to spend big in order to bolster their defence.

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According to journalist Christian Falk, Jeltsch, 20, currently starring for Stuttgart, has emerged as a target for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the young German on several occasions already this season, but they face competition for his signature.

Unsurprisingly, Germany’s apex predator, Bayern Munich, are keeping tabs on Jeltsch, and they believe he could become a key player in the future.

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