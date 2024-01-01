DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Peterborough defender Edwards

Southampton have signed defender Ronnie Edwards for the long-term this summer.

The Saints have paid up to £3m for the 21-year-old, who played in League One last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Edwards impressed during 45 outings for Peterborough, including helping them win the EFL Trophy against Bristol City.

"I'm buzzing to be here. It's a massive club and I can’t wait to get started," Edwards said.

"Obviously from what happened last year they had an unbelievable season. The manager (Russell Martin) seems like he’s got a great bunch of lads and they’ve got a real togetherness, and the style of play Southampton plays suits me the best.

"I'm excited to get going. It's a dream come true for anyone, so I’ve got to be excited and obviously looking forward to it."