DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Peterborough defender Edwards

Southampton have signed defender Ronnie Edwards for the long-term this summer.

The Saints have paid up to £3m for the 21-year-old, who played in League One last season.

Edwards impressed during 45 outings for Peterborough, including helping them win the EFL Trophy against Bristol City.

"I'm buzzing to be here. It's a massive club and I can’t wait to get started," Edwards said.

"Obviously from what happened last year they had an unbelievable season. The manager (Russell Martin) seems like he’s got a great bunch of lads and they’ve got a real togetherness, and the style of play Southampton plays suits me the best.

"I'm excited to get going. It's a dream come true for anyone, so I’ve got to be excited and obviously looking forward to it."

