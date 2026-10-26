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Martin Keown issues 'Konsa warning' to Saliba over Arsenal return

England head coach Thomas Tuchel with Ezri Konsa.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel with Ezri Konsa.Profimedia

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes William Saliba could struggle to get back into Mikel Arteta's starting line up in 2027.

Saliba has not featured so far this season after sustaining a back injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and it could be January before he's fit enough for match action again.

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Following the setback, Arteta brought in Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, and the England star has struck up an instant partnership with Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal's backline.

Both players scored in the 2-0 Premier League home win over Everton - as Konsa notched his first goal for the club - and Keown thinks Saliba's spot is now under pressure.

"The two of them - Gabriel and Saliba - were on the Ballon d'Or list of the best defenders in world football.

"And Konsa's come in, and he's not been overshadowed at all by the people he's played alongside."

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William SalibaEzri KonsaMartin KeownMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier League

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