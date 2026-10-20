Romano reveals Arsenal are now in the "final stages" over Declan Rice's new contract

Declan Rice is set to sign a new deal at Arsenal as negotiations continue this month.

Declan Rice last signed a deal with the Gunners back in July 2023, a deal lasting until 2028, with the club having the option to extend it until 2029.

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Reports state that talks over a new deal opened up back in March 2026, and they have since progressed to their final stages this month, as revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reveals that Rice will be tied down to a long-term deal as they seek to lock down one of the best midfielders in Europe.

“Arsenal are advancing very well to keep at the club for the long term one of the crucial players of this team - Declan Rice,” Romano explained. “The agreement between Arsenal and Rice over a new deal is getting to the final stages.”

“Arsenal are optimistic to get it done and to have Declan Rice as part of their long-term project."

Rice currently earns a salary of £240k per week, but the fresh terms will see that figure rise to around £350k per week in what is a significant pay rise as per reports.

The former West Ham star would join manager Mikel Arteta as well as teammates Bukayo Saka and William Saliba as just some of the huge Arsenal figures who signed new deals over the past year.