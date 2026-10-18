Madueke strikes late as Arsenal find a way to win against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal are back up to second in the Premier League (PL) table, following a 1-0 victory at the City Ground that made it a ninth win for the Gunners in the last 12 top-flight head-to-heads.

The visitors held plenty of possession early on, but the Tricky Trees made it difficult for them to find a route to goal, and Liam Delap tried to create problems going the other way.

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Matz Sels tipped a Bukayo Saka cross away in the 10th minute, yet Forest had the game’s first shot following a mistake from Riccardo Calafiori, as the ball was kept alive after the Italian recovered to get a touch on Daniel Munoz’s cross and Dan Ndoye saw his shot tipped wide by David Raya.

There was a break in play so Murillo could receive treatment for a head injury, but he was soon back in position to put Gabriel Magalhaes under pressure as the Brazilian’s instinctive backheel hit Ezri Konsa.

The centre-back was then in position to make a block at the correct end and deny Delap’s ambitious shot, before Kai Havertz headed harmlessly off target from a Declan Rice free-kick and shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

Delap did well to win a free-kick near the edge of Arsenal’s box, but Bruno Guimaraes got his head in front of Neco Williams’ strike, and Murillo’s bicycle kick attempt moments before half-time was easily saved.

Mikel Arteta turned to Noni Madueke for a spark ahead of the restart, but Forest had the second half’s first chance after Havertz handled a shot from James McAtee, who blazed the ensuing free-kick over.

Match stats Flashscore

Delap then saw a shot deflected behind as he and the Tricky Trees posed a threat, even if Murillo’s header from the ensuing corner was routinely saved.

Gabriel headed over seconds after Arteta made a triple change in search of inspiration, and Jurrien Timber did well to tee up Declan Rice, who wastefully blazed his effort over.

Momentum Flashscore

It was Arteta’s original substitute who made the difference with 10 minutes remaining, as Madueke jinked past Munoz and fired past Sels with the help of a deflection off Cunha.

Rice then threw himself in front of Chris Wood’s strike, ensuring Arsenal earned their third consecutive win across all competitions and moved within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

In contrast, Nottingham Forest finish the weekend in the relegation zone following three defeats in a row.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)