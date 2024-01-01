Martin impressed by Archer who can't seem to stop improving

Southampton boss Russell Martin was asked about the mindset of forward Cameron Archer.

The striker got a goal in a loss to Arsenal before the international break to boost his confidence.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Martin believes Archer was already impressing, he hopes the goal will drive him to even greater heights.

He stated to reporters: “I think it's going to be brilliant for him. I think the weight will be lifted because he's had a few chances to score before that. I think he's been really good for us, actually.

“In his short spell here, he's been a real threat. I think the chances he's had before the goal, probably only he gets because of the quality of his movement and the speed of his movement.

“He's improving all the time. I really love him as a boy. The willingness to work and want to get better. He wants to help the team.

“He just wants to, repetition after repetition and make a mistake, keep going, go again. And I think he's a brilliant signing for us. And I think that will help him. I think he'll score a lot for us.”