Martin hoping Walker-Peters sticks with Southampton

Southampton boss Russell Martin says new contract talks are continuing with Kyle Walker-Peters.

The fullback is being linked with West Ham this summer.

Martin told a fans Q&A, "Discussions are ongoing and they will be for a while. He had a great season

“When a player is in the final year of their contract it’s a tricky scenario really. We will try to keep him, but then, ideally, nobody leaves the building for nothing at the end of the season.

“I never think it’s the best way when a player is in the last year of their contract. We had it with Stuey and Che last season, but they were amazing.

"They got better as the season went on. With Kyle, we are in that position. We will have to wait and see. I will keep my fingers crossed that he is still here.”