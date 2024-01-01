Southampton trying to sign Max Aarons from Bournemouth

The Saints have made enquiries about the full back in a potential deal

Southampton have “approached” Bournemouth to discuss a potential deal for Max Aarons as the summer transfer window continues.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is according to Sky Sports as major speculation has been growing around the 24-year-old’s future in recent months.

The Cherries have had many clubs sniffing around including the Saints but also Leeds United who tried to sign the full-back from Norwich City last summer for around £7million.

The Saints have recently been promoted to the Premier League so will be looking to bolster their squad if they want to attempt to stay up next season.

This deal is triggered by major interest from many clubs for Southampton’s premium defender Kyle Walker-Peters who may be looking to move away from the club.

Walker-Peters is the subject of interest from Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham. The full back is likely to be allowed to leave St. Mary's if a suitable offer is made and move to a bigger club.

The deal for Aarons will be difficult however as Bournemouth only have two senior right backs with one of them being Adam Smith, a veteran full back in the last year of his contract.

If a deal was made it would have to be a significant sum as the Cherries would most likely have to bring in two players to fill the gaping hole Aarons would leave behind.