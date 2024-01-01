Martin excited by Cornet potential for Southampton

Southampton boss Russell Martin has spoken about the arrival of Maxwel Cornet to his squad.

The Saints have brought in the West Ham star on loan for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having lost their first three games of the season and preparing to take on Manchester United, Martin knows all his new signings must deliver and soon.

He told reporters: “He's got something different to what we have. He's really powerful. Really flexible on the front line.

“He can play anywhere along the line. A really good character and I really like him. Flynn Downes spoke so highly. Charlie Taylor spoke so highly of him.

“He scored goals at a level in a really brilliant breakthrough season in the Premier League but had a lot of injury issues at West Ham.

“If we can keep him fit and get him back on track, it would be great for us and really good for him.”