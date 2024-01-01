Southampton signing Wood reveals Allen Prem advice

New Southampton signing Nathan Wood revealed that a conversation with Swansea City legend Joe Allen has helped him this summer.

The 22 year old defender consulted with senior players at both clubs before making the move to the Saints.

He has never played in the Premier League, but does have 71 Championship games under his belt.

Speaking to Daily Echo, Wood said: "It's exciting isn't it, it's a dream really - my first experience of it.

"I can't wait really for St James' Park, these next few weeks are just about getting as ready as possible really to attack it as best as I can.

"The gaffer explained how the intensity goes up, the concentration level goes up but I have benefitted even speaking from to a few lads at Swans.

"Joe Allen for example, who's been there and done it just the same as Adam Lallana and people like that," Wood added.

"He said if I do what I can do, I can be a Premier League player comfortably. It's a big help to have people who've been there and done it put your mind at ease.

"You've got to go there and you've got to enjoy it, and I think if I do enjoy it that means I'll be doing well as well - that's the way I see it."