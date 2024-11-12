Martin admits tactical shift planned at Southampton

Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted that some tactical changes may be coming.

The St. Mary’s Stadium club are bottom of the Premier League and in danger of going down.

As he hangs onto his job, Martin admits that they will will focus less on buildup and more on getting balls into the box.

"It's not enough," Martin told the Daily Echo after a 2-0 loss to Wolves.

We defended against such numbers and I guarantee I'll get asked a question about the style of play today.

"We can't just turn up and fight. The club is not built on that, the team is not built on that, we haven't recruited to do that, we haven't got the physicality to do that.

"When you see the moments of transition today, it's not really our forte. The team builds up to get to the final third.

"We've got to structure and put people in positions where they can do their stuff. Unless Tyler's on (the pitch), we probably haven't got a one-vs-one specialist.

"So there's a balance to be had. Ryan Fraser is still not fit and he gives us something where he can really cross the ball and take people on.

"We have to try and do it in a different way and we get in their box a lot as well in the first half, it just doesn't come to enough."