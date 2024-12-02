Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
Brighton striker Welbeck reacts to Man Utd return rumours

Martin admits Southampton's Onuachu a wanted man as Club Brugge transfer looms

Zack Oaten
Martin admits Southampton's Onuachu is a wanted man as Club Brugge transfer looms
Martin admits Southampton's Onuachu is a wanted man as Club Brugge transfer loomsAction Plus
Southampton manager Russell Martin has opened up on the future of Paul Onuachu who has been linked with a move to Club Brugge this January.

The six-foot-seven-inch forward impressed against Liverpool with his strength and agility as he slowly makes his way into the first team after a long period on the sidelines.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onuachu is a target for Club Brugge this January in a move that Martin does not want to happen if possible. Martin spoke on the deal and how he believes many clubs will be after him as soon as the transfer window opens.  

"Yeah, I think so. I think if he was going to go it would have been in the summer for the club to reinvest some money.  

"At the time, it was a few clubs interested but none of them were anywhere near serious enough for us to consider and I think Paul was just caught in limbo a bit.  

"I think he thought he was going to leave and it hadn't quite worked out, last summer he was here for probably five or six weeks before he was going.  

"The whole time it was planned he was going to go because he cost a lot of money and he wanted a challenge at the top level if he could but he was brilliant.”  

The Saints boss reiterated that he wants to keep the towering striker if possible, but cannot help if he is unhappy and wants a move elsewhere to find more minutes on the pitch.  

"He was respectful and then so in January I'm sure there will be a few people that are interested in him again," continued Martin.  

"I'm sure there will also be a few people kicking themselves that they clearly didn't quite want him enough in the summer.  

"For me, if Paul is happy, we're really happy and we want him here as he can help us achieve what we want to achieve this season."  

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Onuachu PaulClub BruggeSouthamptonLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball TransfersJupiler Pro League
Related Articles
Club Brugge set to bid for Southampton striker Onuachu in huge January deal
Fernandes on Southampton's Liverpool loss: We need to fight every minute of every game
Walcott admits he could have joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd while at Arsenal