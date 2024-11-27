Fernandes on Southampton's Liverpool loss: We need to fight every minute of every game

Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes has opened up about their loss to Liverpool and admitted they need to focus more in games.

The 20-year-old became the 50th Portuguese player to score in the Premier League with a fantastic strike which cruised past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

His goal was canceled out however as Mohamed Salah sealed the win for Liverpool to make it 3-2 in the final minutes, keeping Southampton at the bottom of the table and 4 points away from Crystal Palace, who sit above them.

“We need to fight every minute of every game," said Fernandes. "We play football in our way. I’m very happy to score (my first Premier League goal). We believe in our style of football.

“But it’s hard to not win against Liverpool. We lost in the last minutes again. We need to be focused until the end. Now we have to focus on recovery and prepare for the next game.

“I very much like the atmosphere of the stadium, I like the city very well. I enjoy every day here, my family too. I just want to win for the fans and the whole city”

“It’s hard to play against Liverpool. I think we played well, we fought well but we need points. We need wins. We will train for that.”

Russell Martin’s side face Brighton this weekend away from home.

