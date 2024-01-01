Martin adamant Southampton stronger after international break

Southampton boss Russell Martin has welcomed the international break.

Speaking after defeat to Brentford, Martin says they'll be stronger upon the Premier League's resumption.

He said, "In two weeks' time we'll have players way more ready, so Rambo (Aaron Ramsdale) will be more ready.

"He's done brilliantly today, so well. It's his first game though, he's had one training session, so he'll be in a better place.

"Tyler Dibling will have two more weeks of conditioning and he won't have played a 90 minutes on the Wednesday night, so he'll be in a great place. He was fantastic when he came on.

"Mateus Fernandes, he's lived it a few times on the pitch now and I think he's shown what he's going to do. Cam Archer is the same, so we have a lot to think about in terms of team selection and how it's going to look and what we're going to do. But there's a lot to feel really excited about I think.

"I've learned a lot in the three games. I think the players have, but I've also learned that if we stick to who we are and what we do and get better at it and improve it in a similar way to last year early on in the process and with the quality we've added now and the more they get used to it and the more they get accustomed to it, the more they feel it, then there's lots to feel really excited about."