Man Utd winger Antony reflects on 'special' penalty success
Manchester United winger Antony has looked back on his penalty in their Carabao Cup win against Barnsley.

United won 7-0, with Antony scoring from the penalty spot.

It marked the Brazil international's first ever penalty of his pro career and he told manutd.com: "I had never taken a penalty but I always trained in order to be ready for the opportunity.

"Of course, I always practise, as training reflects matches. I trained well, so I was confident to score too.

"I used to take them (as a junior). However, it is a little different from being a child to being at Old Trafford in front of so many people!

"I was really happy to score and to help the team. Really happy to have won the foul and scored the penalty and I want to continue scoring goals."

