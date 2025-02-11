Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Martial career revival continues at AEK as Man Utd struggle for goals

Ansser Sadiq
Martial career revival continues at AEK as Man Utd struggle for goals
Martial career revival continues at AEK as Man Utd struggle for goalsAction Plus
Anthony Martial has rediscovered his form since leaving Manchester United, a familiar trend for players escaping the club’s intense scrutiny.  

United chose not to renew Martial's contract last summer, ending his nine-year spell marked by 90 goals and persistent injury struggles.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have struggled to inspire United’s attack, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee netting just five Premier League goals combined this season.  

Martial’s resurgence highlights United’s ongoing issues in front of goal, contributing to their disappointing 13th-place standing. 

Zirkzee, brought in to replace Martial, has only managed three league goals, while Hojlund has added two.  

United’s lack of firepower continues to be a major factor in their poor performances this campaign.

Meanwhile, Martial has scored nine goals and made two assists in 19 games and 15 starts for AEK, as they launch a title challenge against Olympiakos.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartial AnthonyManchester UnitedAEK
Related Articles
Dalot: Amorim will bring Prem title back to Man Utd
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Plymouth go to Man City; Palace meet Millwall
Man Utd defender Dalot says squad cannot rely on fans to give them energy this season