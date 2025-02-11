Dalot: Amorim will bring Prem title back to Man Utd

Right-back Diogo Dalot has expressed confidence that Manchester United can win the Premier League under Ruben Amorim.

Speaking to the Local Supporters' Club, Dalot praised Amorim's leadership, communication skills, and presence at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese defender believes these qualities will help United compete for major trophies in the coming years.

"If you want me to be completely honest, with this manager, I think we can win a Premier League," he stated.

"I think realistically we can win. But then it becomes the most difficult thing to hear as a fan: that it will take time.

"I understand. I'm a player but, at the same time, I know what you feel. I know that this club is thirsty to win and everybody wants to win. We're not talking about cups – I know that is important, to win trophies – but what brought this club to what it is is big trophies.

"I think we can win a Premier League with this manager, but at the same time, we need to create an environment where he has everything set for what he wants from the players. We need to also adapt to the system. It will take some time.

"Obviously we cannot think too much ahead, but I'm really convinced that the way he conducts himself, the way that he communicates with players, the idea that he has... we can do it. Now it becomes the most difficult part, but being really honest and positive about it, I think we can win big trophies with this manager."