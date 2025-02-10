Man Utd defender Dalot says squad cannot rely on fans to give them energy this season

Defender Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United players need to take greater responsibility in energizing the Old Trafford crowd.

He acknowledges that the stadium’s once-intimidating atmosphere has dipped and wants to help restore its former intensity.

Dalot points to the 2022/23 season, where United won 27 of 33 home games, as proof of the impact a vibrant crowd can have.

"I think it's not fair for me to expect that the fans would come here and think: ah, we're going to win 4-0 every game, or we are so confident about the team. Because the results are not there," he admitted.

"Before I was a football player, I was a supporter as well. So I would go to watch Porto games, and if the team was not winning, I was not completely happy and 'buzzing' – just to use an expression from here! I was not buzzing about it.

"I would still go to support, but I was not top and positive about it.

"We cannot come to the stadium and rely on the fans to give us energy so we can play well. This time, it has to be the other way around. We need to show that you need to support us because we are doing enough to win games, and that is the cycle that we want to put in, especially at home.

"I think that's where we can be much more better, in terms of dominating teams. Teams have to come here and be afraid to play against us. The reality is, at the moment, it's not that. We have to go to that direction, because this is the history of the club. I will try to keep doing that and I'm sure my team-mates will do as well, as a staff, as a club, as long as we can, to put the club back on top. I'm sure it will happen."