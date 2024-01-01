Marseille sudden favourites for Man Utd forward Greenwood

Tribal Football
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is closing in on a permanent exit from the club.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain’s La Liga, where he impressed.

While United have no intention of bringing him back into the fold, Greenwood can resurrect his career abroad.

Per The Standard and other sources, the Red Devils are in advanced talks with Marseille over a permanent deal.

Greenwood will either be sold outright this summer, or the deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy.

Greenwood was linked to Lazio and Juventus in Italy, along with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.

