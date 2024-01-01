Marseille signing Maupay explains final swipe at Everton fans

Tribal Football
New Marseille striker Neal Maupay has revealed why he decided to troll Everton fans on social media.

Maupay posted a clip from the famous movie Shawshank Redemption, when the primary character escapes from prison.

Maupay couldn't contain his delight in leaving Goodison Park after a tough time at the club.

He stated to his new fans: “supporters like to discuss, criticize, and celebrate and it doesn't bother me because I consider myself a normal person and if everyone can tweet I can do it too.

“I published a funny little video because my situation at Everton was known, I wanted to leave and the club didn't want to keep me. 

“So this little video was to say that I was relieved to leave the club.”

