Fulham attacker Pereira: Forest and Marseille tried for me

Fulham attacker Andreas Pereira has talked up a future move to Olympique Marseille.

The Brazil international has been linked with OM.

And Pereira told PL Brasil: “From outside (England) arrived (an offer) from Marseille. We talked, and unfortunately it didn't work. In the last few days (of the summer window), also (there was interest) from Nottingham Forest.

"It would be fantastic (to go to Marseille), given the way (coach Roberto) De Zerbi makes his teams play.

"We will see in January or at the end of the season whether a transfer will take place or whether I will stay at Fulham."

“Sometimes, I see something and I get excited to talk to him (his agent). I ask, ‘Is this happening and you know?' And he always says no. I think: ‘Damn, it's complicated.’”

