Marseille president Longoria explains backing De Zerbi

Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria admits they're delighted with the impact of Roberto de Zerbi.

The former Brighton manager has revived OM since taking charge in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Longoria said: "I don't have a crystal ball. Roberto De Zerbi knew the environment, the DNA of this club from our first talks. In his past he has already experienced these passionate atmospheres and this is important for me from a psychological point of view. Then he is a young coach, who has already carried out medium-term projects, like at Sassuolo, he has the ability to build a team, an identity.

"This type of modern, innovative coach allows you to look far: he is a coach who really has so much potential and we had to find an ad hoc project with total alignment between all parties, from the owner to all the managers. What Roberto asked of us, precisely, is this alignment. He didn't expect everything to be done for him, he wanted to explain his project, his vision to Frank McCourt."

Longoria continued: "There is a very strong will on the part of everyone, starting with the owner. We want to build, for the project to last as long as possible. We must insist on the same message, strike like a hammer every day. Since I have been president, De Zerbi is the only coach who has been offered a three-year contract. If you bring younger players to a club like OM, you run a sporting risk; if you give continuity, however, you can have sporting and financial benefits.

"We must try to raise the level: if a player today is worth 4 out of 10 and you believe he can finish the season at 6 and that he can reach 7 the following season... Sporting results are the most important thing, Marseille has the obligation to be in the Champions League every season. We must get this into our heads. In three years we want to establish ourselves among the twenty-four best European clubs thanks also to the new format of the Champions League."

On sporting director Mehdi Benatia, he added: "I already knew him well, there was enormous respect between us. For me it's a fortune to be able to count on Medhi: he's modern, determined, has ideas, has a great personality, knows where he wants to go. In all the conversations we've had since we've known each other, we've understood that we want to get to the same point. Just a look is enough to understand each other. Without speaking to each other, we know that we're going in the same direction."