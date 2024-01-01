Marseille go for Leeds keeper Meslier

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier could be heading to France next season.

The Yorkshire club are considering selling Meslier as a result of their financial position.Per The Mail, Marseille are the club showing the strongest interest in signing the shot stopper.

Leeds have to raise £100 million in player sales in the summer to avoid points penalties and other sanctions.

Meslier was a clear favorite at Leeds last season, playing 49 games in all competitions.

He was also impressive in the Premier League the previous campaign, when Leeds were relegated.