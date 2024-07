IN DETAIL: Everton and Marseille agree Ndiaye fee

Everton are closing a deal with Marseille for Iliman Ndiaye.

Terms between the two clubs have now been settled, with Ndiaye returning to England after just a year with OM.

Ndiaye left Sheffield United last summer for the French giants.

He will leave Marseille for €18.5m, says Foot Mercao, plus a further €2.5m in bonuses.

The 24 year-old is already in England for a medical and to sign terms.